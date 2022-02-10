Israel's fiscal deficit continues narrowing

Israel had a fiscal deficit of NIS 3.3% of GDP, in the 12 months to the end of January 2022, the Ministry of Finance Accountant General reported today in its initial estimate, down from 4.5% at the end of December 2021.

This is much improved from the 11.7% budget deficit at the end of 2020 and even an improvement on the pre-Covid situation. The budget fiscal deficit was 3.7% at the end of 2019.

There was an NIS 18.5 billion budget surplus in January 2022 due to a dramatic increase in government revenues to NIS 48 billion, up 38.9% from January 2021. Government expenditure in January 2022 was NIS 29.5 billion, down 15.1% from January 2021, when government expenditure was high due to economic assistance during the third lockdown. Without that government assistance, government expenditure rose 4.8% in January 2022.

In light of this data, the Israeli government can well afford the NIS 4.4 billion package it unveiled yesterday to lower the cost of living.

