Israel's fiscal deficit widens to 12.4%

Israel's fiscal deficit widened to 12.4% of GDP, or NIS 174 billion, for the 12 months to the end of February 2021, the Ministry of Finance reports. This figure was up from 12.1% and NIS 166.4 billion at the end of January and up from up from 11.7% at the end of December. In February itself, the fiscal deficit was NIS 10.9 billion compared with a deficit of NIS 3.3 billion in February 2020, just before the Covid-19 crisis struck.

Government expenditure in February 2021 was NIS 38.8 billion, including NIS 6.9 billion in financial assistance measures, while government revenues in February 2021 totaled NIS 27.9 billion.

Government revenues in January and February 2021 totaled NIS 62.4 billion, up 6.2% from the first two months of 2020.

