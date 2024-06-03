Population of Jerusalem exceeds 1m

Jerusalem, Israel's capital and biggest city has become the country's first city to see its population exceed 1 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics has announced ahead of Jerusalem Day. Tel Aviv, Israel's second largest city has less than 500,000, although the Gush Dan inner metropolitan region has a population of 1.5 million.

60.5% of Jerusalem's population is Jewish and others, of which about half (29.2%) is haredi, while 39.5% of the population is Arab. The average birthrate in Jerusalem is 3.68 children per woman, well above the national average of 2.89. The birthrate is 4.3 among the Jewish population in Jerusalem, and 2.81 among the Arab population.

Most of the population growth in Jerusalem is natural, with 20,500 more people born than died in 2023. 4,000 people migrated to the city last year, while 11,000 left. People came to the city from Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, and Tel Aviv and left it for Beit Shemesh, Tel Aviv and Beitar Illit.

To meet the population growth, massive approval of building permits is required. In 2023, 7,800 building permits were issued in Jerusalem, teh most among all Israeli cities. Over 10% of all building permits issued in Israel were issued in Jerusalem. Although construction is slowing down in most of the country (down 8.9% in 2023 compared with 2022), in Jerusalem construction jumped, with 14.8% more construction starts than in 2022.

Problematic city in terms of jobs

In terms of future demographic trends, it is worth noting that out of 86,700 students in Hebrew education in Jerusalem, 59,700 are in haredi institutions, 14,900 in state religious schools, and 12,000 in state schools.

Despite its size and central location, Jerusalem is problematic for jobs. Only 52.2% of the residents participate in the job market, compared with the national average of 63.5%. Among those participating in the employment market, the unemployment rate during 2023 was higher (5.3%) than in the general population (3.4%).

These rates are problematic among the Jewish population and the Arab population. Those who work usually do not leave the city to do so: 72.9% of Jerusalemites work in Jerusalem, compared with 71.5% of Haifa residents who work in Haifa, 65.6% of Tel Aviv residents who work in Tel Aviv, and 35% of Rishon Lezion residents who work in that city.

