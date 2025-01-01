Knesset C'ttee passes amendment on canceled flights compensation

The Knesset Economics Committee has approved an amendment to the Aviation Services Law, which would ease the terms of compensation for passengers whose flights are canceled. Foreign airlines have been demanding the change because of the frequent need to cancel flights during the war and the high cost of providing passengers with alternative flights on different airlines.

The Knesset Economics Committee had been discussing the amendment for the past nine months but has failed to approve it until today. The amendment must now pass a second and third reading in the Knesset before becoming law.

Under the amendment, airlines would only be required to refund the price of a ticket and not have to pay for a far more expensive ticket on another airline to provide an alternative for the canceled flight. Foreign airlines would also be entitled to assistance from the Israeli government for insurance coverage for flights to Israel, as it already provides for Israeli airlines.

Low-cost airline Ryanair is also demanding the reopening of Ben Gurion airport's Terminal 1, which charges a much lower airport tax than Terminal 3 - the only terminal currently operating.

