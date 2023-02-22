Knesset passes bill to bypass Supreme Court

The Knesset voted 62-51 to pass the preliminary reading of the override bill, which if eventually enacted would virtually eliminate the ability of the Supreme Court to oversee and disqualify legislation.

In a stormy Knesset debate, opposition leader MK Yair Lapid turned to Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, who is promoting the bill, and said, "In six months when the economy has collapsed, security is at a low and the state is falling apart from within, this will be on your head."

The Knesset also passed the preliminary reading of the so-called Deri Law, which prohibits the Supreme Court from disqualifying ministerial appointments. This bill, if enacted, would pave the way for Shas leader Arye Deri to be appointed Minister of Interior, despite his criminal convictions, and despite a previous Supreme Court ruling that he cannot serve in the cabinet.

The Knesset also passed the preliminary reading of a bill making Israel Police subject to Minister of Internal Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The first two bills will be discussed by the Knesset Constitution Committee and the police bill by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee before returning to the Knesset for the first reading.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 22, 2023.

