Late December rains boost Kinneret

Last month was set to be one of the driest Decembers on record until the torrential rain of the past few days. Now, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is filling up fast. The lake has risen 10 centimeters over the past five days and is ending 2024, 2.485 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

There would still need to be much more heavy rain over the next four months for the Kinneret to reach its maximum level this year. This time last year the Kinneret was 2.575 meters from its maximum level and ultimately fell well short.

In 2023, Mekorot Israel National Water Co. and the Israel Water Authority launched the "Reverse Water Carrier" project in the north. The project will allow desalinated water from the Mediterranean Sea to flow inland to the Kinneret to maintain the level of the lake in dry and low rainfall years.

This winter so far Safed has received 281 millimeters of rain, according to the Israel Meteorological Service, 41% of its average annual rainfall. Haifa has received 300 millimeters of rain, 48% of its average annual rainfall. Tel Aviv has received 144 millimeters of rain, 25% of its average annual rainfall, Jerusalem 99 millimeters of rain, 18% of its average annual rainfall, and Beersheva 6 millimeters of rain, 4% of its annual average rainfall.

