Lego to open first Israeli store in Dizengoff Center

After announcing last month that it would be opening its first store in Israel, Danish toy giant Lego has now revealed the location of the store in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center, at an investment of NIS 2.5 million.

The store will be located in Building A where six stores are currently being renovated and merged into one store covering more than 200 square meters, while areas close to the store have been allocated for Lego activities and an activities area.

The Tel Aviv store will become Lego's 679th worldwide, while online sales are available from www.lego.com

Dizengoff Center co-owner and co-CEO Dan Pilz said, "We believe that the store will act as another magnet for families, children and those crazy about Lego.

Lego franchisee in Israel Eran Tor added, "We are thrilled to bring the Lego store experience to Israel and make the brand accessible to the Israeli public."

