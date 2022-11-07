Meta to lay off over 50 in Israel

The wave of layoffs at Meta (Facebook) will soon reach Israel, and as far as is known, the company here is already discussing the criteria for layoffs and the official form it will take. There will not be any major layoffs in Israel before January, even though there are reports that in the US the layoffs will begin this week.

As far as is knows, the layoffs in Israel will focus on relatively new and junior employees at the development center and will also include people from the marketing and sales department in Israel. At the moment Facebook is expected to lay off over 50 people in Israel but the cuts could deepen next year.

Some Meta employees in Israel have not been waiting around for the layoffs and have already left. On the one hand many people in Israel have been leaving Meta, while on the other hand some of them have not been replaced. Since July Meta's workforce in Israel has shrunk by 2.5%.

Meta has 900 employees in Israel in two main sites in Rothschild Boulevard and the Azrieli Sarona tower. The company has also leased 51,000 square meters in 20 floors of the Landmark project in Tel Aviv being developed by Melisron, controlled by Liora Ofer and AFI Properties, owned by Big. Even though Meta in the US has said it was reconsidering its leases, as far as is known, the company has not changed any of its policies or plans in Israel.

