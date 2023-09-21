Netanyahu positively considering Saudi nuclear program - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is positively considering agreeing to a Saudi nuclear enrichment program, "The Wall Street Journal" reports. According to the report, Netanyahu has instructed senior Israeli officials to conduct talks on the matter with Washington in order to reach a tripartite agreement on the issue that is bothering US Senators and other American experts.

In the wake of "The Wall Street Journal" report, the issue of uranium enrichment has become a central part of concerns about the normalization agreement. US Senators and Israeli MKs have expressed concern about Riyadh's nuclear program. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has already said that if Iran obtains nuclear weapons, "we will have to get one."

RELATED ARTICLES Saudi Crown Prince: Normalization with Israel getting closer

Another obstacle facing Netanyahu is opposition from his coalition partners to the agreement. Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have already said that they will oppose any normalization agreement that includes major concessions to the Palestinians and Netanyahu has received similar messages from some Likud MKs.

Eleven Likud MKs led by MK Yuli Edelstein, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee wrote Netanyahu a public letter saying, "We back you in presenting a firm position to the US President and world leaders", but unequivocally support "peace for peace" and not an agreement with the Saudis that will lead to major concessions towards the Palestinian Authority.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 21, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.