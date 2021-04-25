Oracle to open Israel data center this summer

US tech giant oracle is continuing in its plans to set up a data center in Israel despite losing out on the government Nimbus cloud tender to AWS and Google Cloud.

On a LinkedIn post Oracle SVP UK, Israel and Benelux Richard Petley said that the company plans to continue working strenuously to set up the data center that it began building this year.

In a post shared on LinkedIn by Oracle Israel country leader Uzi Navon said that data center is scheduled to be launched in the summer.

Oracle Israel's data center is being built in Jerusalem's Har Hotzvim high-tech park near the Binat Group building at a cost of NIS 1 billion. If opened on schedule it will be Israel's first data opened by one of the US tech giants.

Last week Microsoft, which also lost out on the Nimbus tender, said its data center in Israel will open in early 2022.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021