Six airlines to resume Israel flights over next week

Six airlines will be resuming flights to Israel over the coming week. Tomorrow, Romanian low-cost airline Biz Airlines, which only began its Israel route in August, renews flights to Ben Gurion airport after suspending services for several weeks. In the next few days Spanish carrier Air Europe and Hungarian low-cost airlines Wizz Air, also resume flights although until mid-January Wizz Air will only operate flights to Cyprus.

At the end of this week Polish airline Lot and Air Baltic will renew Israel flights while at the start of next week Bulgaria Air will recommence its Israel route.

However, Air France announced yesterday that it is extending its suspension of Israel flights from the end of the year until January 9. The announcement was made shortly after sirens were sounded at Ben Gurion airport and flights were stopped just before an incoming missile fired by the Houthis in Yemen was successfully intercepted before it reached Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2024

