Top Iranian officials: Gaza ceasefire would avert reprisals - report

Three senior Iranian officials have told "Reuters" that only a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Israel and Hamas would hold them back from retaliating against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

One of the sources, a senior Iranian security official, told "Reuters" that Iran, along with allies such as Hezbollah, would launch a direct attack on Israel if the Gaza talks fail or it perceives Israel is dragging out negotiations. The sources did not say how long Iran would allow for talks to progress before responding.

