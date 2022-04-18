UAE put NSO spyware on official's phone in Boris Johnson's office - report

The UAE allegedly put NSO's Pegasus spyware on the phone of an official in the office of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street, Citizens Lab at the University of Toronto reports.

According to "The New Yorker" journalist Ronan Farrow, the spyware was used to infect a device connected to the No. 10 network in July 2020.

The infiltration was thought to have been ordered by the UAE government, although British cybersecurity officers, who checked and cleared Johnson’s cellphone, never found out whose device it was.

"When we found the No. 10 case, my jaw dropped," said John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the Toronto-based Citizen Lab, which has been tracking the use of Pegasus. The Israeli firm NSO has since blocked use of the software against US or UK numbers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2022.

