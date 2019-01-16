US Army to procure two Iron Dome batteries - report

The US Army is set to procure two Israel-made Iron Dome batteries to defend its military personnel around the world, American news site "Inside Defense" reports. According to the report, the US Army has asked Congress for $373 million to buy the two batteries. Israel's Iron Dome missiles defense system, developed and manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., has been successfully protecting residents of Israel for over a decade by intercepting rockets fired from Gaza. The US Army is seeking to have them delivered by 2020.

"Inside Defense" reported that US Army acquisition executive Bruce Jette wrote in his report to Congress in October. "The Iron Dome system provides the best value to the Army based on its schedule, cost per kill, magazine depth, and capability against specified threats,"

He added, "Additionally, the Army assessed the key benefits of the Iron Dome system as its magazine depth of 20 interceptors per launcher and the proven capabilities of the Tamir Missile. The fielded interceptor is battle tested and Israeli Qualified."

Since 2011, the US has paid Israel $1.4 billion towards development of Iron Dome. Moreover, US defense electronics company Raytheon has teamed with Rafael to produce the Iron Dome system, with over 50% of components manufactured in the US, within the framework of US Department of Defense requirements in return for the funding.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019