Wizz Air cancels all flights to Israel until March

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until March due to the Israel-Hamas war. A spokesperson for the Hungarian airline told "Bloomberg" last week that the carrier had decided to extend its pause on flights to and from Israel for another three months. The airline said it will continue to monitor the situation on a regular basis.

Almost all foreign airlines halted flights to and from Israel following the outbreak of the war on October 7. A handful of airlines including Ethiopian Airlines to Addis Ababa, Etihad Airways to Abu Dhabi, flyDubai to Dubai, Uzbekistan Airways to Tashkent, and Azimuth Airline and Red Wings to Russia, have continued flying to Israel.

In addition, Lufthansa Group is set to resume flights to Israel. Lufthansa says that initially it will offer four weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Frankfurt and three weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Munich. Austria Airlines will offer eight weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Vienna and Swiss Airlines will offer five weekly flights between Tel; Aviv and Zurich. This is only 30% of the number of flights to Israel offered by the Lufthansa Group before the war.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.