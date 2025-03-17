British Embassy showcases Israeli healthcare startups

AI medical innovations which could transform healthcare for patients in the UK have been showcased as part of an initiative by the UK-Israel Tech-Hub based in the British Embassy Tel Aviv. The program brings cutting-edge medical solutions to improve patient care in Britain and drive economic growth.

Nine Israeli startups specializing in AI-driven healthcare solutions, from rare disease diagnostics to mental health support, participated in the Dangoor HealthTech Academy, a program that connects Israeli startups with the UK healthcare system.

Throughout the eight-week Academy, the startups were provided with insights into UK healthcare regulations, R&D, and pilot programs with mentorship from experts in Israel and the UK. The delegation met NHS and private healthcare organizations, innovation hubs, and accelerators.

UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan Hamish Falconer said, "The UK-Israel partnership in healthcare is delivering benefits for both nations. Through cooperating with the Dangoor HealthTech Academy, we are creating opportunities for joint innovation that will transform patient care in the UK. This cooperation will help drive our Plan for Change - ensuring patients will benefit from the best global innovations."

The UK-Israel Tech Hub at the British Embassy in Israel, established in 2011, is the first of its kind and has had an estimated £1.2 billion economic impact for the UK. The Dangoor HealthTech Academy was established by the Hub with support from the Dangoor Foundation.

The startups that took part in the program were:

Impilio : an AI-driven diagnostic system for rare and complex diseases

: an AI-driven diagnostic system for rare and complex diseases Kai.AI : AI-enhanced wellbeing platform.

: AI-enhanced wellbeing platform. Shela Health : Predictive platform for preventing pregnancy complications.

: Predictive platform for preventing pregnancy complications. Predose : Automated platform helping clinicians personalise drug dosing.

: Automated platform helping clinicians personalise drug dosing. Thrive Together : AI platform supporting parents of children with eating disorders.

: AI platform supporting parents of children with eating disorders. Sensomedical : Developer of medical devices in neurotechnology, electrophysiology and electrochemistry.

: Developer of medical devices in neurotechnology, electrophysiology and electrochemistry. Treat Me : AI platform integrating western medicine with complementary therapies.

: AI platform integrating western medicine with complementary therapies. AnyDish : AI nutrition tool.

: AI nutrition tool. Seegnal: Technology platform preventing adverse drug reactions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2025.

