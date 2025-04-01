Elbit Systems wins $130m European rocket order

Elbit Systems (TASE: ESLT; Nasdaq: ESLT) has announced that it has been awarded a contract worth about $130 million by a European customer for the supply of rockets for its Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS). The contract will be executed over a period of three years.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply a variety of advanced rocket systems, including training rockets, the ACCULAR, which has a range of up to 35 kilometers, the EXTRA, with a range of up to 150 kilometers, and the Predator Hawk, with a range of up to 300 kilometers. "These systems are designed to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the customer's defense forces, providing a substantial boost in their strategic and tactical operations," the announcements says.

The PULS system is capable of launching a wide range of ammunition types from a single platform, with an effective range of up to 300 kilometers.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, ""We are proud to have been awarded this contract to deliver training rockets and operational precision guided rockets to an additional European customer for its PULS launchers. This achievement underscores the increased demand both in Europe and globally for the PULS system, its state-of-the-art capabilities and broad range of rocket munitions."

