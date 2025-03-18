Google renews attempt to buy Wiz - report

Google parent company Alphabet has come back to the negotiating table and is in advanced talks to buy Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz for $30 billion, "The Wall Street Journal" reported yesterday. The report says that a deal is likely to come to fruition unless last minute problems arise.

Any such deal will face various regulatory examinations. According to the report, it will be one of the largest acquisition deals so far this year, and the largest ever made by Google. If it takes place, it will boost Google’s capabilities in cloud computing, and important growth engine.

Google came close to closing a deal with Wiz last summer, at a price of $23 million, "The Wall Street Journal" reported at the time. The talks were broken off, reportedly in part because of the fear on the part of some of Wiz’s investors about the time it would take to overcome all the regulatory hurdles.

Wiz specializes in cybersecurity for the cloud. It collaborates with several technology giants, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. It was registered in 2020 as a US company, with its head office in New York, and it maintains its development center in Tel Aviv as a subsidiary.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.