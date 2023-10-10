IDF claims Gaza border area under full control

The IDF carried out attacks in the Gaza Strip last night in response to continuing rocket fire at Israeli towns and cities. In the past twenty-four hours, IDF troops have engaged terrorists in settlements and army posts near the border with the Gaza Strip. The 401 armored brigade killed dozens of terrorists in the area, and assisted in rescuing hostages. The Golani Brigade has been involved in long, intense firefights in several places, among them Kisufim, Netiv Ha’asara, and Nahal Oz.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said this morning that the IDF was now in full control of the border area. "No terrorists infiltrated overnight. We have completed the evacuation of the border settlements. There are hundreds of corpses of terrorists, and there are Hamas prisoners. The IDF is ready on all fronts, the Air Force is fully deployed and has attacked thousands of targets - hundreds of Hamas terrorists have been killed. The attacks are against thousands of targets, causing huge damage in the Strip ," Hagari said. He said that 123 Israeli troops had been killed, and that 50 families had been informed that family members had been taken captive. "As far as the captives are concerned, we are conducting a policy of great sensitivity and caution. First the families are being informed, and then the public," Hagari said.

The IDF has said that reports earlier today of Israeli airspace being penetrated over the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee had proved unfounded.

MK Gideon Sa’ar, head of the New Hope party, has joined calls for the formation of an emergency unity government. "At this moment, the national interest is to defeat the enemy who wants to wipe us out, these Nazis who slaughtered our brothers and sisters. The formation of an emergency national government with strengthen the spirit of the people and will send a message to our enemies. All political considerations are less important at this moment." Shas leader Aryeh Deri and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin have also called for the immediate formation of a unity government.

The cyber unit of the Israel Police fraud squad Lahav 433 has frozen cryptographic currency accounts that served Hamas to raise contributions on social networks. The unit worked with police in the UK, and brought about a freeze on another account at Barclays Bank, details of which were published by Hamas for the purposes of collecting donations.

This morning, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported 687 people killed and 3,726 injured in IDF attacks. According to figures released at 8:10 this morning, 2,741 wounded on the Israeli side have been admitted to hospital, 25 of them in critical condition, and 363 severely wounded.

