Israel's Defense Minister announces total siege of Gaza

Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has announced that Israel will impose a total siege on the Gaza Strip, in response to Saturday morning's invasion of Israel by Hamas. The surprise invasion has resulted in the death of at least 700 Israelis with an estimated 130 more taken hostage back to Gaza. Gallant said, "There will be no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel, it's all closed. We are fighting animals and we will fight accordingly."

At the same time, the IDF says it has regained control of all the southern towns and villages bordering Gaza, although small pockets of terrorists may remain. Israel is also continuing its aerial bombardment of Gaza with many Palestinian casualties reported.

Israel was hit by a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza shortly before noon with rockets fired at Gush Dan and the Jerusalem Hills where there were no reported casualties. However, several people have been seriously injured in direct hits by rockets on Ashdod and Ashkelon.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 9, 2023.

