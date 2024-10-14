Air Haifa launches Cyprus flights

New Israeli airline Air Haifa operated its first international flight this morning between Ben Gurion airport and Larnaca in Cyprus. Since it began flights last month, Air Haifa had only operated flights to Eilat.

Air Haifa had originally planned to operate flights from Haifa airport but that is currently not possible due to the security situation in the north. The company says that flights from Haifa airport have been postponed until October 27, subject to an assessment of the security situation and the required approvals.

A one-way ticket from Tel Aviv to Larnaca costs $199 with fares for the return ticket ranging between $119 and $199. From when the airline starts flying to Larnaca from Haifa the one-way fare will fall to $69, with a return ticket from Larnaca to Haifa costing $81.

Air Haifa is not the only new airline that has begun flying to and from Israel in the midst of the war. Romanian low-cost airline Bees Airways, formerly a Ukrainian airline that stopped operating because of the war with Russia and has been acquired by Romanian investors) is beginning operations just six months after receiving a license.

Bees Airways began operating flights between Tel Aviv and Bucharest at the end of August using A320-232 Airbus planes. "Globes" found tickets over the next month between Tel Aviv and Bucharest for $75 and from Bucharest to Tel Aviv for $108. Bees Airways also flies between Tel Aviv and Suceava for $182 return.

