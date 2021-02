Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 83-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on After St. was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 107-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Schenkin St. with parking was sold for NIS 32.42 million (RE-MAX - Derekh Real Estate).

Lod A 85-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator on Feinstein St. was sold for NIS 865,000 (Keller-Williams).

Modi'in: A 118-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Emek Dotan St. was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yareach Av St. was sold for NIS 1.95 million (RE-MAX - Mor).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 154-sq.m. five-room, eighth floor penthouse apartment with a 107-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ruben St. was sold for NIS 3.06 million. A 149-sq.m., five-room, terraced house, with a 50-sq.m. yard on Granit St. in the Givat Selaim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.55 million (RE-MAX - Lev Haaretz).

Netanya: A 44-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, parking but no elevator on Nachum St. in the Dora neighborhood was sold for NIS 730,000. A 136-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 24-sq.m. balcony, storage room, swimming pool in the building, elevator and parking on Ehud Manor St. in the Ir Yamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 5 million. A 82-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Trumpledor St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.18 million (Anglo-SD\axon)

Hadera: A 220-sq.m. six-room house on a 550-sq.m. lot on Havatzelet Hasharon St. in the Ein Hayam neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.35 million. A 105-sq.m. four-room garden apartment with parking on Nachomovsky St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 84-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with two balconies, each of 10-sq.ms, and parking but no elevator on Slutzkin St. in Beit Eliezer was sold for NIS 880,000 (Anglo-Saxon). A 172-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Snir St. was sold for NIS 1.62 (RE-MAX - Miktzoanim).

Harish: A 93-sq.m. five-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Turquoise St. was sold for NIS 1.02 million (RE-MAX - Ha'Ir Ha'Hadasha).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 130-sq.m. five-room, ground floor garden apartment with shared parking on Hakanaim St. was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 55-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with share parking and no elevator on Ben-Yair St. was sold for NIS 350,000.

