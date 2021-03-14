Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 108-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor garden apartment with a 400-sq.m. garden, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Kurtz St. in the Arnona neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.38 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a balcony on Ben Yafune St. in the Baka neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.5 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and Central Region

Tel Aviv: A 62-sq.m. three-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Lochamei Gallipoli St. was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 67-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment on Lubatkin St. in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Habalonim St. in the Ezra - Park Hadarom neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 75-sq.m., 3.5-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 120-sq.m. garden with parking on Ben Zabarra St. in the Hadar Yosef neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.7 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Herzliya: A 115-sq.m. five-room, eighth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, 8-sq.m. storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Golomb St. was sold for NIS 2.84 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hanotrim St. was sold for NIS 1.825 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 44-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Nachum St. in the Dora neighborhood was sold for NIS 730,000. A 136-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 24-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Ehud Manor St. in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 5 million. A 82-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Trumpledor St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.18 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 240-sq.m. six-room, semi-detached house on a 420-sq.m. lot including a basement on Yehoash St. in the city center was sold for Nis 4.2 million (Diyur Plus).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 118-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment on Eliezer Smali St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 76-sq.m., 3.5-room, sixth floor apartment on Wingate St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 860,000. A 76-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Hatalmud St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 550,000. A 125-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment on Niv David St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 186-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor penthouse on Nachum Sneh St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.85 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 100-sq.m., four-room, garden apartment, with a 50-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Hashaked St. was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hehalutz St. was sold for NIS 520,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021