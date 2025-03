Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 45 square meter, two room, second floor apartment on Tzefanya Street in Kerem Avraham was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Haim Laskov Street in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 2.53 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street in Ramat Sharet was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 121 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 228 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Harav Yeshayahu Dolgin Street in Har Homa was sold for NIS 4.37 million. A 74 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Habanai Street in Bet Hakerem was sold for NIS 1.45 million.

Ma'aleh Adumim A 94 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment on Mavo Hagavim was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, on Hakeren Street was sold for NIS 1.71 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Hod Hasharon: A 111 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Sokolov Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 161 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 95 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Em Hakvutzot Street in the Greenbaum complex was sold for NIS 6.1 million. A 134 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment on Hagibor Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 4.33 million. A 336 square meter, nine-room house on bichorim Street in Magdiel was sold for NIS 4.8 million.

Zikhron Yaakov A 96 square meter, three-room house on Hashazif Street was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 106 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hanna Senesh Street was sold for NIS 2.33 million. A 186 square meter, six-room, first floor garden apartment with a 100 square meter yard and parking on Masada Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik:A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Dalia Street was sold for NIS 1.22 million. A 187 square meter, five-room, 25th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Natan Alterman Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 64 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 850,000.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva:A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Derekh Hashalom in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 700,000 (Landsman).

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2025.

