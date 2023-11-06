Ben Gurion airport flights cut by 80%

An average of 100 flights are landing daily at Ben Gurion airport during the war compared with the usual 500 flights.

Most of the traffic involves the three Israeli carriers - El Al, Arkia and Israir. Most foreign airlines have canceled, among other things, because insurance premiums have risen sharply. The three Israeli airlines are able to continue flying because they are insured by the government-owned Inbal Insurance Co., which has received state guarantees. But the Israeli airlines are not flying to all destinations and El Al, for example, has halted all flights to Dublin, Marseilles, Istanbul, Sharm el-Sheikh and Tokyo, according to the Secret Flights website.

Some foreign airlines are continuing to fly to and from Israel. These carriers include Etihad (flights to Abu Dhabi), flyDubai (Dubai), BlueBird (Larnaca and Athens), Uzbekistan Airways (Tashkent), Hainan Airlines (Shenzen), FlyOne (Kishinev), and Azimuth and Red Wings (flights to Russia).

Some airlines keep chopping and changing. TUS Airways, which restarted flights between Israel and Cyprus two weeks ago, announced today that it is again halting operations. Similarly, Ethiopian Airlines, which announced that it was resuming daily flights between Tel Aviv and Addis Ababa, at the end of October, has now announced that flights are canceled until at least November 20.

An estimated 50 carriers have cancelled all scheduled flights to and from Israel.

