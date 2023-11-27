Ceasefire extended by two days

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the ceasefire by another two days, during which time 20 Israeli hostages will be released. In exchange Israel will release 60 more security prisoners to Judea and Samaria and allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has already handed over the fourth round of 11 Israel hostages - nine children and two mothers - to the International Red Cross - who are transporting them to Israel. All the hostages being released today are from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

This brings to 50 the number of hostage released by Hamas since Friday in return for 150 Palestinian security prisoners. Hamas has also released an Israeli with Russian citizenship, at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as 18 foreign workers who were kidnapped on October 7th.

