C'ttee passes 'reasonableness bill' for second, third reading

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, headed by MK Simcha Roth man (Religious Zionist Party) last night approved the reasonable standards bill, which if enacted would curb the Supreme Court's ability to review decisions by the executive branch. The bill will be enacted if passed during the second and thirds readings by the Knesset plenum at the start of next week.

The discussions last night were particularly stormy with two opposition advisers ejected as the committee ploughed through 27,000 objections and vociferous opposition. Ultimately the committee approved the bill by nine votes to seven.

Earlier in the evening, MK Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity party called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume the compromise talks at the President's Residence and reach a consensus before the bill is approved. At this stage there has been no response.

The next and final step in the legislative process will be the discussions and voting in the Knesset plenum for the second and third readings. Unusually this will begin on Sunday. Normally, the plenum is convened only on Monday-Wednesday, but the coalition is apparently not interested in taking risks and buying themselves enough time. The debate will open at 10 am and it is expected to take more than 24 hours which, will include many speeches and objections from the members of the opposition. If all goes well for the coalition, the law will be passed by the middle of Monday.

Although the committee approved the final text of the bill, it is still possible through objections to make changes to the proposed law even during the second and third readings.

