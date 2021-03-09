Delek rebounds: Share price up 200%, bonds up 525%

With the oil price on world markets continuing to climb, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG), controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva, is on the road to recovery. Investors who had faith in Tshuva have profited from a sharp rise in Delek's bonds.

Delek's share price is up 60% since the start of 2021 and up 200% from its low point nearly a year ago. Even so the share is still 75% below its price at the start of 2020.

Delek's bondholders have fared better. The various series of bonds have risen between 310% and 525% since a year ago when oil prices collapsed and Delek's bonds had junk status. Returns on the bonds are within a highly reasonable 10%-18% range.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2021

