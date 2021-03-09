Delek rebounds: Share price up 200%, bonds up 525%

With the oil price on world markets continuing to climb, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG), controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva, is on the road to recovery. Investors who had faith in Tshuva have profited from a sharp rise in Delek's bonds. Delek's share price is up 60% since the start of 2021 and up 200% from its low point nearly a year ago. Even so the share is still 75% below its price at the start of 2020. RELATED ARTICLES Delek Group to raise NIS 37m in equity offering Delek completes repayment of bank debts Delek's bondholders have fared better. The various series of bonds have risen between 310% and 525% since a year ago when oil prices collapsed and Delek's bonds had junk status. Returns on the bonds are within a highly reasonable 10%-18% range. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2021 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021