Delek's NewMed Energy to list in London through merger

NewMed Energy CEO Yossi Abu signs merger with Capricorn CEO Simon Thomson credit: NewMed Energy
29 Sep, 2022 13:09
NewMed Energy has agreed a reverse merger with Capricorn Energy plc, which is already traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) (formerly Delek Drilling) is listing on the London Stock Exchange through a reverse merger with UK company Capricorn Energy plc, formerly known as Cairn plc, and already publicly traded there. The move comes after NewMed Energy has spent the past 18 months attempting to undertake a complex legal procedure which would change it from a limited partnership to a limited company for the purposes of an initial public offering (IPO) in London.

NewMed Energy holds rights to 45% of the Leviathan Israeli offshore gas field as well as the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus's economic waters. After the completion of the merger, NewMed Energy CEO Yossi Abu, will lead the merged company, which will be called NewMed Energy.

