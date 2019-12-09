El Al mulls Tel Aviv - Casablanca flights - report

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is considering launching flights between Tel Aviv and Casablanca, "Israel Hayom" reports. The Israeli daily reported that El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin recently attended a tourism conference in Morocco and discussed the possibility of direct flights from Israel with officials and representatives of Royal Air Maroc.

Morocco is a popular tourist destination for Israelis who at present must fly via connection flights in Europe. The Moroccan government has repeatedly said that Israelis are welcome to visit their country and direct flights could be a next step in the thawing of relations. Reports in the Moroccan media say flights could start next May but El Al has declined to comment on the reports.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 9, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019