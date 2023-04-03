Elbit Systems wins $280m European deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to supply precision munitions, radio and defense electronics systems as well as maintenance services to a European country, in a deal worth $280 million. The contract will be performed over three years.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "These contract extensions demonstrate our customers' continued trust in our customized products and services, as well as the sustained demand for our market leading solutions from customers across Europe."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.