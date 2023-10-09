Empty shelves and shortages as Israelis stock up

Two days after the surprise murderous attack on Israel by Hamas, as the scale of the carnage becomes clear, the fear is motivating Israelis stuck at home to stock up on food, toiletries and other household goods. There were long lines yesterday in supermarkets of consumers with shopping carts full to the brim and many shelves are almost empty as stores struggle to restock fruit and vegetables, eggs, pastry goods and other products.

After shipments of fruits and vegetables were released from the port to refill some stores, Israeli retail chains say that later today supplies of poultry and other products are also expected to arrive. Options are being examined to import potatoes, peppers and other vegetables that are grown in the besieged and bruised south and supplied from there to the rest of the country, and the shortages are still noticeable in many branches.

Following heavy demand in stores yesterday, some of outlets are experiencing shortages, among others things in baby food compounds, toilet paper, canned goods, dairy products and cornflakes.

Back at the start of the Covid pandemic, there were also disruptions in supply and shortages in food and pharma chains that were soon replenished, and retail chains are insisting they hold a stock that will be sufficient for the coming period, much of it frequently replenished despite the delays and logistical difficulties.

Supermarket chain websites are in huge demand, again, similar to the period of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic in 2020. According to reports, the Shufersal website went down several times yesterday, but is back up and running, and delivery times are longer than usual. A similar load was also reported on Rami Levy's website.

Shufersal has announced the reopening of its Sderot branch with security in accordance with the directives of the Home Front Command.

One of the biggest problems is the stores are facing a staff shortage with some employees called up to do army reserve duty and other forced to stay home with their children because schools are closed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 9, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.