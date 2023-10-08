Stores stay closed except food and pharmacy outlets

On the day that was supposed to mark a return to routine after the holidays with schools and businesses reopening, disruptions prevail as Israelis are enduring one of the most difficult and painful situations the country has ever known. A day after Hamas's murderous attack on the south, the war is in full swing, and the economy is operating in emergency mode.

Azrieli malls, apart from Azrieli Eilat, did not open this morning, except for the food and pharmacy chains. The 18 Ofer Malls around the country are open in an emergency format only from Netanya to the south. The malls in the north at this time are open, and are acting according to the instructions of the Home Front Command and the relevant authorities. Big Shopping Centers in the south and center are closed, except for the Big center in Eilat. Most fashion chains are closed, and many restaurants are closed.

Supermarket chains are operation throughout the country. All Shufersal branches and its Be pharmacies are open except in Sderot and Ofakim.

Schools and educational institutions throughout the country are closed throughout the country following Home Command instructions.

Public transport is operating on a more limited timetable after bus companies have allocated buses and drivers to the army to help transport soldiers around the country.

