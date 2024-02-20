Hezbollah has more extensive tunnels than Hamas - report

Hezbollah's tunnel network in Lebanon is larger and more sophisticated than Hamas's tunnel network, French newspaper "Liberation" reports. According to the report, beginning in the late 1980s, the tunnels were built with the assistance of North Korea, which has gained many years of experience in the field. The network encompasses hundreds of kilometers of tunnels and even apparently reaches Syria.

"Liberation" reports that much of the work by Hezbollah was carried out by hand and with hydraulic equipment due to the geological nature of the region. Estimates are that such digging in some areas would have progressed by just 15 meters per month. The French newspaper quoted Israel's Alma Research and Education Center, which estimates that Hezbollah's defense network includes dozens of operations centers with tunnels connecting different local points as well as linking regions. The tunnels are 40-80 meters underground.

The tunnels are equipped with Iran-made Fateh 110 short-range missiles and even ballistic missiles. The report published by Alma last June cited explosive tunnels, those that are sealed on one side and are capable of collapsing on its occupants, or causing landslides.

Last month "The New York Times" reported that according to Israeli estimates, Hamas's tunnels extend over 560-720 kilometers with 5,700 entry shafts, much higher than the previous estimate of 400 kilometers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 20, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.