Israel Aerospace opens subsidiary in India

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has opened a new subsidiary in New Delhi called Aerospace Services India (ASI). IAI’s investment in Aerospace Services India is a part of the company's strong support for the Indian government’s 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'- MAKE IN INDIA policy. The new subsidiary also demonstrates IAI's commitment to its strong partnership with India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in developing and supporting advanced systems for the Indian armed forces.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said, "Aerospace Services India is leveraging top technology, innovation, and talent to deliver customer satisfaction so that they can focus on their mission. IAI has a well-established operation in India, working with various partners and customers in the Indian market. Through the years, IAI has pursued a flexible and adaptive business policy to comply and respond to PM Modi's 'Self-Reliance' vision."

ASI is establishing leading edge facilities to provide product life cycle support services for the air-defense systems in India. The new facilities will provide advanced and timely support to the Indian Defense Forces, including the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army.

IAI's Aerospace Services India is the sole authorized OEM’s Technical Representative for the entire MRSAM system.

MRSAM is an advanced and innovative air and missile defense system which provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms. It is used by the Indian army, air force and navy. The system includes an advanced phased array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and interceptors with advanced RF seeker. MRSAM is jointly developed by IAI and DRDO for the Indian forces.

