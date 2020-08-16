Israel waives mandatory isolation from 20 countries

The Ministry of Health order exempting Israelis returning home from "green" countries from the need to self-isolate for 14 days came into effect today. Ministry of Health director general Hezi Levi signed the order for the exemption from 20 countries, which is retroactive, thus also exempting those who returned from those countries within the past 14 days.

The 20 countries on the list are: Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia and the UK.

However, because of the high infection rate in Israel only Bulgaria, Croatia and Greece have agreed to allow in Israeli passport holders providing they undergo a Covid-19 test before flying and again before entering the country. Many of the other countries are closed to Israeli passport holders while others require Israelis to undergo 14 days isolation after entry.

At this stage foreign passport holders are still barred from entering Israel.

