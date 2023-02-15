Israeli authentication platform Descope raises $53m

Israeli authentication platform Descope today emerged from stealth and announced that it has raised $53 million seed funding. The funding was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and GGV Capital, with participation from Unusual Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Cerca Partners, Tech Aviv, J Ventures, and Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI). Individual investors also participated in the round including CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, Bipul Sinha, and Assaf Rappaport.

Founded in 2022 by CEO Slavik Markovich, Dan Sarel, Rishi Bhargava and Guy Rinat, Descope is launching a frictionless, secure, and developer-friendly authentication platform. The team of serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs previously founded Demisto, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks acquired.

Descope enables developers to add authentication, user management, and authorization capabilities to consumer and business applications with a few lines of code.

Markovich said, "What my founding team and I have learned from years of experience is that authentication is never finished for any application. We have built authentication and user management in-house for both business and consumer apps in our past lives. Every time, what started out as a sprint line item turned into a multi-year investment, taking our focus away from what we were meant to do. Our vision is to "de-scope" authentication from every app developer’s daily work, so they can focus on business-critical initiatives without worrying about building, maintaining, or updating authentication."

