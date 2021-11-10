Israeli B2B intelligence co Lusha raises $205m

Israeli B2B intelligence company Lusha announced today that it has completed a $205 million iSeries B financing round, at a company valuation of $1.5 billion. The round was led by PSG, with additional investment by ION Crossover Partners, bringing total investment in the company to $245 million.

The company has developed a crowdsourced data community for B2B sales and marketing professionals. With the latest funds, Lusha plans to grow its 800,000 community of B2B sales professionals, by expanding its global presence, and continuing to improve its data quality and ease of use.

Lusha was founded in 2016 by CEO Yoni Tserruya and president Assaf Eisenstein. The company has developed a cloud-based platform that provides sales professionals and teams easy access to enterprise-grade solutions, to identify their ideal target buyer, and gain data-driven insights on who they approach as a potential customer, when and why. The community members enable Lusha to provide the most accurate data through constant validation and enrichment of its database.

Tserruya said, "Similar to the shift that marketing underwent a decade ago, sales professionals are abandoning spray and pray outreach, in favor of super-targeted selling based on data. Lusha enables all salespeople to utilize data to recognize their most relevant opportunities and maximize revenue in a simple, easy to use solution. We look forward to using this funding to be at the forefront of this industry shift and grow Lusha into the largest B2B sales community."

Eisenstein added, "Our primary goal is to give every salesperson, regardless of size or budget, access to the highest quality data at the most affordable price, while championing world-class standards of privacy and compliance. With this funding round, we will continue to invest highly in our data infrastructure and privacy standards to provide optimal levels of compliance and security for Lusha’s 800,000 plus community members."

