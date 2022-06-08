Israeli cultivated dairy co Remilk wins FDA approval

Israeli cultivated dairy company Remilk has received self-affirmed GRAS (generally recognized as safe) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allowing it to market its products in the US. Remilk produces animal-free dairy-identical milk proteins through precision fermentation and is the first Israeli company in the dairy alternatives sector to obtain FDA approval.

The company hopes to begin marketing its proteins to the world's food industry in the coming quarters but Remilk must undergo a longer process to receive regulatory marketing approval in Europe and Israel.

Remilk has raised more than $130 million to date.

Remilk protein is identical to cow-based milk protein but produced without a single animal cell. GRAS status indicates that Remilk protein is considered safe for consumption in food and beverages, which means it can be used by manufacturers to make non-animal varieties of popular consumer products such as ice cream, yogurt, and cream cheese. Unlike plant-based dairy alternatives, Remilk proteins are bio-equivalent to their traditional counterparts and dairy produced using them is indistinguishable in taste and function from traditional dairy.

Remilk cofounder and CEO Aviv Wolff said, "Regulatory approval in the US represents another major milestone for our team and great news for the dairy product manufacturers and consumers seeking non-animal real-dairy products. We are working diligently with regulators around the globe to be able to offer Remilk-made products to consumers in other countries. We strongly believe that the first regulators to adapt approval processes to alternative protein production systems will be those who benefit most from the availability of a stable, reliable supply of nutritious, affordable, sustainable foods in their countries."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2022.

