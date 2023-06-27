Israeli data security co Cyera raises $100m

Israeli data security company Cyera today announced the completion of a $100 million Series B finance round led by Accel with participation from existing investors Sequoia and Cyberstarts and new investor Redpoint Ventures. This latest investment brings the company's total funding to $160 million since emerging from stealth in March of 2022.

Over the past year, Cyera reports that it has gained as customers many S&P 500 enterprises, while growing revenue by 800%. The company, which enables enterprises to harness the power of their data by providing data security across their hybrid cloud environments, was founded by CEO Yotam Segev and CTO Tamar Bar-Ilan.

Segev said, "Cyera's vision is to enable every business to realize the full potential of their data using AI - collaboration, connection with customers, insights that fuel innovation - to power a new era of development, growth, and productivity. This investment confirms that Cyera is on the right path to help CISOs meet their most pressing challenge - securing their data in the cloud era."

Cyera's AI-powered data security platform instantly learns an enterprise's unique data and its business purpose, empowering security teams to understand the data they have, how it is used, and apply the correct controls to secure it. Cyera provides holistic data security across SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS environments. With Cyera, security teams can understand where their data is, who can access it, how it is secured and managed, and the exposures that increase their risk across domains and platforms. The company's platform then automates remediation workflows to reduce the attack surface and ensure operational resilience at the speed and scale of the cloud.

Cyera's platform uses large language models to automatically discover, classify, and secure sensitive data, everywhere. The platform's unified policy engine identifies misconfigurations, recommends specific access controls, and generates new policies for data security, to assure compliance, and to govern sensitive data access. With the additional capital from this raise, Cyera will accelerate the development of its cloud-native operational platform, empowering security teams to manage all of their data security incidents, policies, controls and workflows across the data landscape.

