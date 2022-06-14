Israeli sales platform co DealHub raises $60m

Israeli CPQ (configure, price and quote) sales platform DealHub today announced the completion of a $60 million financing round led by Alpha Wave Ventures, with the participation of existing investors. This round brings the company’s total funding to $90 million.

DealHub will use the new funds to further develop its next generation CPQ, establish strategic partnerships and expand worldwide marketing.

Innovative CPQ maximizes revenue through intelligent sales decision making, while ensuring compliance with constantly changing organizational policies and actively addressing dynamic buyer behavior. DealHub synergizes enterprise-grade CPQ, subscription management, contract lifecycle management and digital deal-rooms into one unified, dynamic quoting and contracting platform, powered by engaging and personalized self-serve buyer experience.

Headquartered in Holon in Israel near Tel Aviv, the company also has offices in Austin, Texas and Los Altos, California. The company was founded by CEO Eyal Elbahary, CTO Alon Lubin and CRO Eyal Orgil.

DealHub cofounder and CEO Eyal Elbahary said, "Challenging market dynamics make it a must for C-levels to take actions that ensure continued and predictable revenue growth. DealHub‘s fresh approach to CPQ provides real-time business adaptability, transparency and collaboration to drive increasing sales and brings every team player into the game with clear accountability to revenue processes and business outcomes."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 14, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.