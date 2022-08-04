Israeli secure browser co Talon raises $100m

Israeli secure enterprise browser provider Talon Cyber Security today announced the completion of a $100 million Series A financing round, led by Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from Ballistic Ventures, CrowdStrike’s Falcon Fund, Merlin Ventures, SYN Ventures and previous investors CrowdStrike cofounder and CEO George Kurtz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sorenson Ventures and Team8. The round includes the conversion of $17 million in SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) investments and brings the total amount raised by Talon to over $126 million.

The new funds will be used to expand international marketing of Talon’s secure enterprise browser, TalonWork, and deliver new product features to continuously improve security for hybrid workforces.

The TalonWork browser simplifies endpoint security by serving as a secure access point to corporate applications and data on any device, managed or unmanaged, and on any operating system. With Talon, security teams benefit from deep visibility into browser and application activity, as well as native security features like authentication, data loss prevention and Zero Trust controls. Based on Chromium, TalonWork delivers the consistent and familiar user experiences expected by today’s workers, fostering productivity across the enterprise.

Tel Aviv-based Talon was founded by CEO Ofer Ben-Noon and CTO Ohad Bobrov. The company was voted as the favorite startup by Globes readers as part of the Most Promising Startups of 2021 rankings.

Ben-Noon said, "We have built the team and technology to redefine and power security for the future of work - a future where security is delivered naturally through the enterprise’s most heavily used application: the browser. The world and the applications the Global 2000 rely on are moving to the web, creating a dire need for a vehicle that can provide secure access without changing the way work is conducted."

Talon has recently established partnerships with two leaders in endpoint security - CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

