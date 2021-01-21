JP Morgan takes 4% Melisron stake from Ofer as collateral

Ofer Investments, the controlling shareholder in Israeli income producing investment company Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) has completed a financing agreement with US investment bank J.P. Morgan. As part of the agreement 1.9 million Melisron shares, representing a 4% stake in the company, have been transferred to J.P. Morgan to undwerwrite its exposure in a financing deal. The shares will be returned to Ofer Investments at the end of the financing deal in the third quarter of 2025.

Ofer Investrments is controlled by Liora Ofer. Ofer Investments was represented in the transaction by Advs. Idan Baki and Uri Heller of the Tel Aviv-based Gornitzky & Co. law firm.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 21, 2021

