Kape Technologies receives $1.5b Teddy Sagi takeover bid

Israeli cybersecurity and privacy protection company Kape Technologies (AIM: KAPE) has announced that it has received a takeover bid from its majority shareholder Teddy Sagi, valuing the company at $1.5 billion. The Israeli billionaire has offered to purchase the balance of the shares he does not own for £2.85 per share ($3.44) - a 9.7% premium on the company's closing share price on Friday.

If his offer to purchase is successful, Sagi plans delist the company from London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM). He said, "Having weighed the pros and cons of a public listing under the current macro uncertainties and thin stock market trading as well as new growth avenues, we are firm in our view that Kape’s next chapter in its corporate journey should be within the private arena."

Sagi, who holds a 54.8% stake in Kape Technologies, has offered to purchase the remaining shares of the company through Unikmind Holdings, which he owns.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2023.

