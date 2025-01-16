Lufthansa Group to resume Israel flights on February 1

After suspending flights to Israel last summer, Lufthansa Group has announced that it is resuming flights to Tel Aviv on February 1. The world's largest airline includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and Lufthansa itself.

Lufthansa joins several major airlines who have announced their return to Israel in the coming months including low cost airlines Wizz Air, which has already recommenced flights to Ben Gurion airport and is expanding operations to 14 more destinations, and Ryanair, which will operate a full summer schedule to 23 destinations.

However, Air France has canceled the resumption of flights to Israel until January 24 and there is no resumption date yet for British Airways or easyJet. Delta Airways is due to resume Tel Aviv - New York flights in April but there are no indications as to when American Airlines and United will resume Israel flights.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.