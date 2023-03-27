Netanyahu suspends judicial overhaul

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced 'time out' on the judicial overhaul legislation "to provide an opportunity for genuine dialogue."

He said, "Yesterday I read the letter of Benny Gantz in which he committed to enter dialogue in good faith on all issues. There are others who support this approach. To them I hold out my hand and do so after receiving the agreement of most of my partners. As there is a possibility of avoiding civil war through discussions, I will take time out for dialogue.

"I am giving a real opportunity for genuine dialogue. We insist on the need to bring about the necessary reforms in the judicial system, and we will provide an opportunity to achieve them through a broad consensus. This is an aim like no other. Out of national responsibility, out of the desire to prevent a rift in the nation, I have decided to suspend the second and third reading of the bill in this Knesset session to try to reach a broad agreement during the next Knesset session. We will pass a reform that will restore the balance between the branches of government, while protecting and even strengthening the rights of the individual."

Immediately after Netanyahu's speech Benny Gantz and opposition leader Yair Lapid agreed to enter talks about judicial reform under the auspices of President Isaac Herzog.

On hearing that the judicial overhaul has been suspended, Histadrut secretary general Arnon Bar-David called off the general strike with immediate effect.

