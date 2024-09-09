New towers to transform Ramat Gan skyline

The future of Rata Gan as one Israel's cities with the biggest number of towers s in the process of being realized. The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee urban renewal subcommittee will today discuss four of Ramat Gan's biggest plans for deposit for objections in which 600 apartments in 42 old buildings will be demolished and replaced by nine towers with 1,900 new apartments.

The biggest of the plans covers 19 dunams (4.75 acres) in which 16 buildings between Arlozorov, Hamatmid and Simcha Streets will be demolished. The developer Acro Urban Renewal plans to replace them with five towers including two with 60 floors on Arlozorov Street and one with 54 floors in Hamatmid Street as well as two public buildings. These towers will include 1,050 apartments instead of the 345 apartments in the old buildings. An adjacent old building is being slated for preservation and will serve as a commercial center.

In a second project on 3.15 dunams (3,150 square meters) between Abba Hillel Silver, Rokach and Herut Streets, Saliah Rothschild Financing and Investments is promoting a plan to demolish 33 apartments and two houses and build a 40-floor tower with 152 apartments above commercial space and a cluster of kindergartens.

At the junction of Rashi and Abba Hillel Silver Streets, Africa Israel Urban Renewal and Avgad Quality in Renewal are promoting a project on 9.6 dunams (2.4 acres), which involves demolishing 14 buildings with 161 apartments and a commercial center. Instead three buildings will be constructed: a 36-floor building with 467 apartments and four and six floor buildings. The plan includes requisitioning for roads and land for public buildings.

The municipal vision

Rotshtein Real Estate is developing an additional project on Abba Hillel Silver Street, on the corner of Herut and Hatikva Streets, which the District Committee will discuss, in which 30-floor and 10-floor buildings with 202 housing units as well as commercial and office space will be built. This project will replace the six existing apartment buildings on the 3.7 dunam (3,700 square meter) site.

These plans are part of the start of the realization of Ramat Gan's new urban vision, as reflected in the comprehensive urban outline plan (RG/1), which is in very advanced procedures for approval by the District Planning and Building Committee. According to the plan, the city will grow to a population of 390,000, more than double its current 178,000, in 83,000 apartments in the next 25 years.

The plan includes developing what is defined as "intensive areas", most of which will be located along the main traffic arteries and will include construction on an increased scale. The plan also includes a list of roads called "skeleton streets," including Arlozorov, Abba Hillel Silver, Jabotinsky, Rashi and more.

The plan will allow construction of up to 35-floors along Abba Hillel, Aluf Sadeh and Hatayasim Streets, and construction of up to 20-floors along Haroeh Street and Jerusalem Boulevard beneath which a metro line will run. Otherwise in city center neighborhoods buildings will be restricted to 8-9 floors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.