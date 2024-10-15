Rubrik unveils Israel-developed DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot

US cloud data management and data security company Rubrik today unveiled its Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for Microsoft 365 Copilot to provide greater visibility and control of sensitive data, reduce the risk of exposure, and empower organizations to quickly and securely adopt Copilot.

Rubrik notes that a significant portion of this product’s development took place at its Israeli R&D center, established after the acquisition of cybersecurity startup Laminar in August 2023. Since the acquisition, Amit Shaked, co-founder and former CEO of Laminar, has continued to lead Rubrik’s Israeli operations, as well as being Rubrik's VP DSPM Strategy, Growth, and Monetization.

"Organizations are facing significant pressure when it comes to improving security of their rapidly growing data," said Mike Tornicasa, Chief Business Officer at Rubrik. "Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot helps safeguard those business-critical assets, allowing organizations to leverage the power of innovative tools like Copilot while maintaining a strong data security posture and ensuring cyber recovery-all within a comprehensive cyber resilience platform."

Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that generates answers anchored in an organization’s business content to deliver highly relevant and contextual responses. To ensure Copilot surfaces only data which users have permissions to view, it follows the same data access controls already in place in Microsoft 365. Misconfigurations in these controls could lead to the exposure of sensitive data to unauthorized users.

To help mitigate this risk, Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot is designed to provide the data visibility and control needed to ensure sensitive data is correctly classified, labeled, and segmented - and has the right access permissions. This enables organizations to leverage the power of Copilot while securing sensitive data from the risk of exposure.

"AI represents an important leap forward for organizations, but it also introduces new risks to data protection," explains Shaked. "That’s why, in collaboration with Microsoft, we’ve developed a solution that allows organizations to safely adopt AI while keeping their sensitive data secure. I'm particularly proud that so much of this cutting-edge technology was developed by our talented team here in Israel."

"Microsoft is committed to enabling secure and intelligent productivity tools for our customers," said Tony Surma, CTO, Americas Partners at Microsoft. "The introduction of Rubrik Data Security Posture Management for Microsoft 365 Copilot aligns with our mission by providing robust data visibility and control, enabling organizations to confidently leverage AI-driven capabilities while ensuring their sensitive data remains secure."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2024.

