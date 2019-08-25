SolarEdge founder Guy Sella dies

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG) founder Guy Sella, 54, has died. Sella served as the Israeli solar energy technology company's CEO and co-chairman until last week when it was announced that he was taking leave of absence due to health reasons. Two years ago it was announced that Sella was suffering from colon cancer.

EVP Global Sales Zvi Lando was appointed to serve as Acting CEO last week and Nadav Zafrir, cybersecurity think-tank and fund Team8 founder and former Commander of the IDF's Technology & Intelligence Unit 8200, was appointed co-chairman.

Sella served in the technology unit of the Israel Defense Forces Intelligence Corps and was a partner at the Star Ventures venture capital fund before founding SolarEdge in 2006.

SolarEdge develops and supplies systems for optimizing and monitoring solar energy. The company's share price fell 1.39% on Friday to $80.90, giving a market cap of $3.881 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019