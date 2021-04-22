Tesla opens Tel Aviv pop-up store

After several months in which Tesla's electric vehicle marketing efforts in Israel have been focused online and at a call center, the company today opened a pop-up store in the Ramat Aviv Mall in north Tel Aviv.

On display is the Tesla 3 model and potential Israeli customers now have the opportunity to see the car itself and ask questions from a company representative. The pop-up store will remain open for three months.

Tesla began marketing the Tesla 3 and Tesla S in Israel in early February and delivered the first consignment of 120 cars at the end of March. Last month the company opened its first supercharger station at Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2021

